Marsh & McLennan : Guy Carpenter Announces New Global Capability to Help Clients Navigate Evolving InsurTech Market

Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, a leading global risk and reinsurance
specialist and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies
(NYSE:MMC), today announced the launch of GC Genesis, its expanded
InsurTech advisory offering designed to meet clients’ desire to
understand and leverage the dynamic universe of InsurTech.
The new service represents a comprehensive, insurer-centric approach to
the evolving space of data, analytics and digital technology-based
products and solutions. Designed to go beyond existing industry
research, GC Genesis will employ a set of complementary services to
allow its clients to navigate and ultimately use InsurTech to accelerate
and de-risk their own strategic journey. The services are focused on the
core business functions of insurance carriers: distribution,
underwriting, pricing, claims, etc. With InsurTech continuing to expand
and increasingly more capabilities for carriers to leverage, the new
services provide a way forward for many of Guy Carpenter’s clients.
“The InsurTech space has expanded rapidly in recent years,” explains
Peter Hearn, CEO of Guy Carpenter, “creating huge potential for the
industry to capitalize on these advanced technologies, services and
products. InsurTech is pioneering new solutions and expanding
capabilities for carriers to achieve greater diversification, reduce
costs and improve overall performance. Through GC Genesis, we will help
our clients access and take advantage of that potential in the most
effective ways possible.”
Part of the new offering will employ data aggregation techniques to
distill the vast InsurTech landscape into easier-to-understand pieces
and identify overarching themes and trends. Data, analytics, and
technology capabilities underpin the InsurTech community of startups.
Having an ability to identify those capabilities most likely to help
carriers operationally is no easy task given the size, growth, and
complexity of InsurTech.
“We have compiled a proprietary database and research capability which
spans thousands of InsurTech operations,” explained Claude Yoder, Chief
Innovation and Product Development Officer at Guy Carpenter, “to create
a clear map of this thriving and vast ecosystem of new insurance-focused
capabilities and innovations. By assessing the baseline capabilities of
our clients and establishing their strategic objectives, our aim is to
help them navigate this ecosystem and to guide them to the most relevant
InsurTech partners.”
GC Genesis supports clients regardless of where they are in their
InsurTech journey, and there are a variety of ways to engage with the
program. The Fitting Process service provides a review of a company’s
current growth, profit, and cost reduction strategies in the context of
its current capabilities and new services or startups that might
accelerate those plans. Reviews with functional areas identified by the
client create a baseline from which a customized view of the InsurTech
community is derived, highlighting the solutions most likely to bridge
the gap between current and needed capabilities. Additional client
discussions fine-tune recommendations, resulting in a roadmap to
InsurTech and an efficient method of engaging targeted vendors across
the insurance value chain.
Carriers can also access the second and complementary InsurTech Alliance
service – an innovative collaboration between Guy Carpenter and Numerati®
Partners LLC announced in July. Combining Guy Carpenter’s (re)insurance
and risk management expertise with Numerati® Partners’
technical capabilities and science and engineering expertise, this new
service enables insurers to dive even deeper into InsurTech with data
analytics, and technological intelligence assessed and facilitated by
leading scientists and engineers, presenting an advantage in the
commercial adoption of new technical capabilities.
For those looking for holistic advice on their InsurTech strategy – from
identifying needed capabilities and matching with vendors to test
driving the actual platforms and signing contracts – companies can
participate in both the Fitting Process and the InsurTech Alliance. And,
for the highest level of insight, influence and access, clients can
become Founders of the InsurTech Alliance. This includes training (e.g.,
periodic workshops “bootcamps”) on technology adoption and innovation,
technical assessments and consultations with the Numerati Partners
Ecosystem of scientists and engineers, and the opportunity to direct the
focus of InsurTech Alliance research as well as a variety of additional
unique benefits.
TAGS/KEYWORDS
Guy Carpenter, GC Genesis, Peter Hearn, InsurTech, innovation, Numerati
Partners
