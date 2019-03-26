Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marsh & McLennan : Insurers Creating a Consumer Ratings Service for Cybersecurity Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

By Leslie Scism

Some of the world's biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity available to businesses, an unusual collaboration that highlights the rising dangers posed by digital hackers.

The program, which was launched Tuesday by the Marsh brokerage unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos., will evaluate cybersecurity software and technology sold to businesses. Marsh will collate scores from participating insurers, which will individually size up the offerings, and identify the products and services considered effective in reducing cyber risk. The results will be available to the public on Marsh's U.S. website.

Corporate policyholders that use the designated offerings may qualify for improved terms and conditions on policies negotiated individually with participating insurers, Marsh said. Insurers that have agreed to participate include Allianz SE, AXA SA, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Beazley PLC, CFC Underwriting Ltd., Munich Re, Sompo International and Zurich Insurance Group AG, according to Marsh.

Such collaboration across the insurance industry is unusual but not unprecedented. In the 1950s, three insurance associations teamed to create the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor-vehicle crashes.

Many insurers see the burgeoning cyber-risk market as a rare growth opportunity when many other insurance lines are growing sluggishly. Dozens of insurers sell cyber-risk policies, with annual premiums now tallying about $4 billion world-wide, Marsh said. Global spending on information-security products and services will likely top $120 billion this year, according to research and advisory firm Gartner Inc.

There are potential benefits for insurers in the Marsh effort. If global supply chains are well-defended with top-quality software and services, insurers may incur fewer claims from hacking disruption. A collaborative effort across many insurers has a better chance of bringing to light weak cybersecurity products that should be avoided by manufacturers in global supply chains, industry executives said.

Called "Cyber Catalyst," the Marsh initiative will focus on offerings that address risks such as data breach, business interruption, data corruption and cyber extortion. They are expected to include technology-based products such as firewalls and encryption, tools for monitoring threats, and training and incident-response planning.

Cybersecurity vendors will apply to have their products evaluated in the Marsh program. Some 3,500 firms exist in the world-wide sector, according to Momentum Cyber, which tracks deal activity in the sector.

"Organizations want the best possible protection against fast-evolving cyber threats, but many struggle to navigate the crowded cybersecurity marketplace," said Thomas Reagan, a senior Marsh executive.

Microsoft Corp. will be a technical adviser to the insurers, but like Marsh, won't participate in the decision-making about the designations, Marsh said.

Business "buyers are legitimately concerned about what they can do to improve their risk profile," said Dan Trueman, global head of cyber and technology at Axis, one of the inaugural participating insurers in the Marsh effort. "Should I buy this technology or that technology?"

Write to Leslie Scism at leslie.scism@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
06:48pMARSH & MCLENNAN : Insurers Creating a Consumer Ratings Service for Cybersecurit..
DJ
02:13pMARSH & MCLENNAN : Insurers Creating a Consumer Ratings Service for Cybersecurit..
DJ
09:08aMARSH : Launches ‘Cyber Catalyst' to Help Organizations Make More Informed..
BU
03/22MARSH & MCLENNAN : Gets EC Clearance to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson
DJ
03/22MARSH & MCLENNAN : Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardin..
BU
03/21MARSH & MCLENNAN : Statement re Closing of -2-
DJ
03/21MARSH & MCLENNAN : Statement re Closing of Senior Notes Offering
DJ
03/21MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, O..
AQ
03/20MARSH & MCLENNAN : Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/20MARSH & MCLENNAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 752 M
EBIT 2019 3 368 M
Net income 2019 2 281 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 20,01
P/E ratio 2020 18,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 46 596 M
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 94,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES15.45%46 596
ALLIANZ12.02%94 191
CHUBB LTD5.80%62 647
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.98%49 997
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP7.71%36 910
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)8.91%17 402
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.