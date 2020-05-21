Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marsh & McLennan : Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2020 Stockholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2020 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting. They are: Anthony K. Anderson, Oscar Fanjul, Daniel S. Glaser, H. Edward Hanway, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Marc D. Oken, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd M. Yates and R. David Yost.

Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020, approved, by nonbinding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and approved the Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 2020 Incentive and Stock Award Plan.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
11:31aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2020 Stockholders' Meetin..
BU
05/14Trump pivots to embrace a strong U.S. dollar
RE
05/14MARSH & MCLENNAN : Insurance Firms Plan to Fight Federal Pandemic Liability Prop..
DJ
05/07MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, O..
AQ
05/07MARSH & MCLENNAN : As Employers Plan for “Return to the Workplace”, ..
BU
05/04MARSH & MCLENNAN : Announces Pricing of $750 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
05/01MARSH & MCLENNAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/30MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04/30MARSH & MCLENNAN : Profit Beats Expectations
DJ
04/30MARSH & MCLENNAN : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 825 M
EBIT 2020 3 507 M
Net income 2020 2 147 M
Debt 2020 10 613 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 52 626 M
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 107,00 $
Last Close Price 103,98 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.28%52 626
ALLIANZ SE-28.22%70 944
CHUBB LIMITED-32.80%47 216
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-28.23%44 015
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-45.37%24 151
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-42.39%12 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group