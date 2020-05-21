Marsh & McLennan : Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2020 Stockholders' Meeting

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2020 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting. They are: Anthony K. Anderson, Oscar Fanjul, Daniel S. Glaser, H. Edward Hanway, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Marc D. Oken, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd M. Yates and R. David Yost.

Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020, approved, by nonbinding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and approved the Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 2020 Incentive and Stock Award Plan.

