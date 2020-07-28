Marsh & McLennan : Statement From Guy Carpenter Chairman on EIOPA's Issues Paper on Resilience Solutions for Pandemics

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 - THE FOLOWING IS STATEMENT FROM DAVID PRIEBE, CHAIRMAN, GUY CARPENTER:

Marsh & McLennan commends EIOPA for initiating discussions at EU-level on public-private partnerships to address pandemic risks. As a member of EIOPA's Shared Resilience Solutions Exploratory Group, we have heavily contributed to and are fully supportive of the Issues Paper. This paper is a step in the right direction to ensure conversations across the EU are coordinated and bring together all stakeholders.

Moreover, discussions around public-private solutions to cover pandemic risk are taking place around the world, including in a number of member states and the Issues Paper is a useful roadmap for policymakers navigating the complexities of setting up these types of solutions.