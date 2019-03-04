Marsh & McLennan : and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT's Aerospace Business to Arthur J. Gallagher

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is providing this update
regarding the European Commission’s (EC) Phase 1 review of MMC’s
acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT). On March 1, MMC
and JLT formally committed to divest JLT’s aerospace practice to address
a potential overlap in this area.
Today, MMC and JLT entered into an agreement to sell the aerospace
business, including the transfer of its personnel, to Arthur J.
Gallagher & Co. This sale is subject to the EC’s approval.
Marsh & McLennan confirms that there are no discussions with the EC
concerning any other aspect of the combined MMC-JLT business. Subject to
remaining regulatory and UK High Court approvals, closing remains on
track for the Spring of 2019.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional
services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company’s
approximately 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries.
With annual revenue of $15 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients
navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four
market-leading firms. Marsh
advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance
broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy
Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies
that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer
delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations
meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver
Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to
private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com,
follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter @mmc_global
or subscribe to BRINK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005418/en/