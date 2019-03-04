Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marsh & McLennan : and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT's Aerospace Business to Arthur J. Gallagher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:12am EST

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is providing this update regarding the European Commission’s (EC) Phase 1 review of MMC’s acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT). On March 1, MMC and JLT formally committed to divest JLT’s aerospace practice to address a potential overlap in this area.

Today, MMC and JLT entered into an agreement to sell the aerospace business, including the transfer of its personnel, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. This sale is subject to the EC’s approval.

Marsh & McLennan confirms that there are no discussions with the EC concerning any other aspect of the combined MMC-JLT business. Subject to remaining regulatory and UK High Court approvals, closing remains on track for the Spring of 2019.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company’s approximately 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $15 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
05:12aMARSH & MCLENNAN : and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT's Aerospace Busi..
BU
02/26MERCER : 's 2019 Global Talent Trends
BU
02/26MARSH & MCLENNAN : With More Business Disruption Expected, Making Organizations ..
BU
02/26JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON : Profit Rose Ahead of Marsh & McLennan Takeover
DJ
02/21MARSH & MCLENNAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/20Wholesale insurers given all clear by British watchdog
RE
02/14OLIVER WYMAN : Named One of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For
BU
02/07MARSH & MCLENNAN : Mercer enters into strategic partnership with Learning Organi..
AQ
02/05MARSH & MCLENNAN : New report from Mercer and RedThread Research shows rapidly e..
BU
02/04MERCER : Appoints JT Shilling as Chicago and Milwaukee Health Office Business Le..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 754 M
EBIT 2019 3 358 M
Net income 2019 2 284 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 20,03
P/E ratio 2020 18,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capitalization 46 920 M
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 93,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.48%46 985
ALLIANZ12.68%94 332
CHUBB LTD3.82%61 702
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.32%49 875
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.69%37 562
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)11.14%17 743
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.