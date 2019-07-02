Marsh & McLennan : to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 30

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people, plans to announce second quarter financial results via news release on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, before the market opens. The news release will also be available on mmc.com.

Following the news release, President and CEO Dan Glaser and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 888-204-4368. Callers from outside the United States should dial +1 323-794-2423. The access code for both numbers is 3870718. The live audio webcast will be accessible on mmc.com, and a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company’s 75,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annualized revenue approaching $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005379/en/