Mercer : Appoints Dan McMahon as Spokane Office Business Leader, Health

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), announced the appointment of Dan McMahon as the Spokane, Washington Office Business Leader, Health. His responsibilities include consulting with clients, driving revenue growth and building market awareness in Spokane. Mr. McMahon reports to Trisha Tyler, West Market Business Co-Leader, Health.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to this new position,” said Ms. Tyler. “His leadership experience, industry knowledge and proven track record of success will help us further provide exceptional service and solutions to our clients while strategically growing our Health business in Spokane.”

Mr. McMahon has over 25 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Mercer, Mr. McMahon was a Sales Executive at PayneWest. Additionally, Mr. McMahon has taken on leadership roles within the National Association of Health Underwriters serving as the Spokane Chapter President, Washington State President and the National Region 8 HUPAC Chair. In 2005, he earned his Certified Benefits Professional (CBP) designation and in 2014, he earned the Washington Association of Health Underwriters Barry Thoma Award for industry excellence, leadership and service.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With 75,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005489/en/