Mercer : Appoints Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), announced the appointment of Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California. In this role, he will consult with clients, drive revenue growth and build Mercer’s brand and market awareness across Northern California. Mr. Grenn will report to Trisha Tyler, West Market Business Leader, Health. He is based in Mercer’s San Francisco office.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to this role,” said Ms. Tyler. “His leadership experience and industry knowledge will help us further provide exceptional service and solutions to our clients while strategically growing our business in Northern California.”

Mr. Grenn has more than 25 years of industry experience, including extensive work in the large employer market. Prior to this role, he was a Principal and Senior Consultant at Mercer with a primarily focus on long-term benefit strategy, design and execution. Before joining Mercer, Mr. Grenn spent nine years with BridgeStreet Consulting Group. Scott earned his BA in Finance from California State University, Chico.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC).

