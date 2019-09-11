Log in
Mercer : Appoints Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California

09/11/2019

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), announced the appointment of Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California. In this role, he will consult with clients, drive revenue growth and build Mercer’s brand and market awareness across Northern California. Mr. Grenn will report to Trisha Tyler, West Market Business Leader, Health. He is based in Mercer’s San Francisco office.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to this role,” said Ms. Tyler. “His leadership experience and industry knowledge will help us further provide exceptional service and solutions to our clients while strategically growing our business in Northern California.”

Mr. Grenn has more than 25 years of industry experience, including extensive work in the large employer market. Prior to this role, he was a Principal and Senior Consultant at Mercer with a primarily focus on long-term benefit strategy, design and execution. Before joining Mercer, Mr. Grenn spent nine years with BridgeStreet Consulting Group. Scott earned his BA in Finance from California State University, Chico.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people with 76,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 843 M
EBIT 2019 3 483 M
Net income 2019 1 950 M
Debt 2019 11 499 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,63x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 49 659 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 102,69  $
Last Close Price 98,08  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.23%49 659
ALLIANZ SE18.53%95 189
CHUBB LTD23.33%72 610
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.22%55 256
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.83%48 280
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)35.66%21 442
