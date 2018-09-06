Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mercer : Makes Key Leadership Changes as Part of Global Growth Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Appoints Martine Ferland Group President and David Anderson as President of International

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), today announced key leadership changes and two newly created roles as part of its global growth strategy. Martine Ferland, currently President of Europe & Pacific and co-President of Health, has been appointed to the position of Group President, reporting to Mercer President and CEO Julio Portalatin effective immediately. Concurrently, David Anderson, currently President of Growth Markets will take on the new role of President, International.

In her new role, Ms. Ferland will focus on Mercer’s continued drive for global profitable growth and strength, with the US & Canada President, the International President and the Global Line of Business Leaders reporting to her.

“The world we operate in is changing at an ever increasing pace and we need to bring the best possible minds to bear on continuing to innovate and support our clients. Martine Ferland is a proven global leader who has dedicated her career to bringing value to companies across health, wealth, and career,” said Julio Portalatin, Mercer President and CEO. “Martine has extensive experience having led businesses in Canada, Europe, the Pacific, Asia and the US, and a track record of innovating to ensure we are consistently bringing the best solutions to market, making her ideally suited to this role.”

“Our international footprint is incredibly important to our firm and clients, and in David Anderson we have a true international thinker. He has spearheaded our Growth Markets region for the past three years, driving significant profitable growth across the dynamic markets of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, having previously led our Pacific business. We have every confidence in his continued ability to drive opportunity for the many companies who rely on Mercer,” added Mr. Portalatin.

Both leaders bring deep and broad expertise to their new roles. Ms. Ferland has more than 30 years’ experience in consulting, leadership, strategy and business development. She has worked with clients in many industries across the globe, in particular manufacturing, telecommunications, consumer goods and financial services. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

Mr. Anderson’s experience includes advising organizations and foreign governments on investment and retirement savings matters and leading businesses in life insurance, financial services and professional services in the Pacific, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. He is a Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance, the Australian Institute of Management and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
05:07pMERCER : Makes Key Leadership Changes as Part of Global Growth Strategy
BU
09/04MARSH & MCLENNAN : John Lapinski named Detroit Office Business Leader for Mercer..
BU
08/31MARSH & MCLENNAN : IC dismisses cases filed by Prudential, Marsh Philippines vs ..
AQ
08/28MARSH & MCLENNAN : Vault Ranks Mercer as the #1 Human Resources Consulting Firm ..
BU
08/27MARSH & MCLENNAN : Appoints Andrew Hickman Global Head of Data Science
AQ
08/27MARSH & MCLENNAN : Commercial Insurance Pricing Continued to Increase in Second ..
AQ
08/16NEW MERCER SURVEY FINDS : Employers Not Budging on Budgets, Salary Increases Rem..
BU
08/14MARSH & MCLENNAN : Subsidiary Mercer in Deals to Buy Two Businesses
DJ
08/14MERCER : to Acquire Investment and Alternatives Consulting, and Wealth Managemen..
BU
08/14MERCER : Signs Agreement to Acquire Summit Strategies Group
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : A Not So Obvious Buy 
08/14Marsh & McLennan's Mercer unit in pacts for two acquisitions 
07/26Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26Marsh & McLennan misses by $0.01, revenue in-line 
07/25Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 965 M
EBIT 2018 3 003 M
Net income 2018 2 144 M
Debt 2018 4 797 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 19,98
P/E ratio 2019 17,88
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 42 868 M
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.30%42 812
ALLIANZ-5.57%90 726
CHUBB LTD-6.06%63 096
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.67%47 416
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-0.17%46 165
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-11.07%18 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.