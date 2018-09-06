Mercer : Makes Key Leadership Changes as Part of Global Growth Strategy

Appoints Martine Ferland Group President and David Anderson as President of International

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), today announced key leadership changes and two newly created roles as part of its global growth strategy. Martine Ferland, currently President of Europe & Pacific and co-President of Health, has been appointed to the position of Group President, reporting to Mercer President and CEO Julio Portalatin effective immediately. Concurrently, David Anderson, currently President of Growth Markets will take on the new role of President, International.

In her new role, Ms. Ferland will focus on Mercer’s continued drive for global profitable growth and strength, with the US & Canada President, the International President and the Global Line of Business Leaders reporting to her.

“The world we operate in is changing at an ever increasing pace and we need to bring the best possible minds to bear on continuing to innovate and support our clients. Martine Ferland is a proven global leader who has dedicated her career to bringing value to companies across health, wealth, and career,” said Julio Portalatin, Mercer President and CEO. “Martine has extensive experience having led businesses in Canada, Europe, the Pacific, Asia and the US, and a track record of innovating to ensure we are consistently bringing the best solutions to market, making her ideally suited to this role.”

“Our international footprint is incredibly important to our firm and clients, and in David Anderson we have a true international thinker. He has spearheaded our Growth Markets region for the past three years, driving significant profitable growth across the dynamic markets of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, having previously led our Pacific business. We have every confidence in his continued ability to drive opportunity for the many companies who rely on Mercer,” added Mr. Portalatin.

Both leaders bring deep and broad expertise to their new roles. Ms. Ferland has more than 30 years’ experience in consulting, leadership, strategy and business development. She has worked with clients in many industries across the globe, in particular manufacturing, telecommunications, consumer goods and financial services. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

Mr. Anderson’s experience includes advising organizations and foreign governments on investment and retirement savings matters and leading businesses in life insurance, financial services and professional services in the Pacific, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. He is a Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance, the Australian Institute of Management and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005663/en/