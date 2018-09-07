Mercer : to Present Keynote at 2018 HR Technology Conference & Exposition with Discussion on “Tomorrow’s Talent Model”

Mercer,
a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a
wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC),
announced today that Mercer’s Pat Milligan, Global Leader, Multinational
Client Group, will serve as the closing keynote speaker at the 2018 HR
Technology Conference & Exposition, September 11-14 in Las Vegas. Her
topic, “Leading
Through Disruption: Tomorrow’s Talent Model”, will examine the
opportunity for leaders in all organizations to build tomorrow’s talent
model in the context of being ‘disruption ready.’
“I am very excited to lead this discussion with such an important and
influential audience,” said Ms. Milligan. “Joining me will be prominent
HR industry executives who will share their success stories in leading
through disruption and preparing their firms for the future of work.”
Additional highlights of Mercer’s 2018 HR Tech Conference presence
include:
-
Pat Milligan will join the “Using
Analytics to Drive Gender Equality” panel during the Women in HR
Technology sessions that will examine why and how gender-diverse
companies are more likely to outperform their less diverse peers.
-
Mercer Booth #1315 will showcase more than 20 technology
solutions, feature multiple demonstrations and facilitate discussions
with Mercer consultants about how employers can combine people and
technology strategies to prepare for the Workforce for the Future.
To schedule a demonstration or discussion with a Mercer consultant at
the HR Tech Conference, please contact Careersolutions@mercer.com.
