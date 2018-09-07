Log in
Mercer : to Present Keynote at 2018 HR Technology Conference & Exposition with Discussion on “Tomorrow’s Talent Model”

09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

  • Closing keynote reveals how to lead through disruption in order to capitalize on emerging new talent models
  • Mercer to also feature industry-leading solutions and platforms to help employers build their “Workforce for the Future”

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), announced today that Mercer’s Pat Milligan, Global Leader, Multinational Client Group, will serve as the closing keynote speaker at the 2018 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, September 11-14 in Las Vegas. Her topic, “Leading Through Disruption: Tomorrow’s Talent Model”, will examine the opportunity for leaders in all organizations to build tomorrow’s talent model in the context of being ‘disruption ready.’

“I am very excited to lead this discussion with such an important and influential audience,” said Ms. Milligan. “Joining me will be prominent HR industry executives who will share their success stories in leading through disruption and preparing their firms for the future of work.”

Additional highlights of Mercer’s 2018 HR Tech Conference presence include:

  • Pat Milligan will join the “Using Analytics to Drive Gender Equality” panel during the Women in HR Technology sessions that will examine why and how gender-diverse companies are more likely to outperform their less diverse peers.
  • Mercer Booth #1315 will showcase more than 20 technology solutions, feature multiple demonstrations and facilitate discussions with Mercer consultants about how employers can combine people and technology strategies to prepare for the Workforce for the Future.

To schedule a demonstration or discussion with a Mercer consultant at the HR Tech Conference, please contact Careersolutions@mercer.com.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.


© Business Wire 2018
