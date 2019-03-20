Marshall Motor : Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

20 March 2019
MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC
Annual Report and Accounts 2018
and
Notice of AGM
Marshall Motor Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts 2018, together with the Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2019, are now available on its website at www.mmhplc.com. These will also be posted to shareholders shortly.
For further information and enquiries please contact:
Marshall Motor Holdings plc
c/o Hudson Sandler
Daksh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Richard Blumberger, Chief Financial Officer
Investec Bank plc (Financial Adviser, NOMAD & Broker)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
Christopher Baird
David Flin
David Anderson
Hudson Sandler
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Nick Lyon
Bertie Berger
Nick Moore
Notes to Editors
About Marshall Motor Holdings plc(www.mmhplc.com)
The Group's principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group's businesses have a total of 106 franchises covering 23 brands, operating from 84 locations across 27 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates five trade parts specialists, three used car centres, five standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.
In 2018 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 21st best place to work in the UK (large company category). This was the ninth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.
Disclaimer
