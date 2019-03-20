Marshall Motor : Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of AGM

20 March 2019

MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2018

and

Notice of AGM

Marshall Motor Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts 2018, together with the Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2019, are now available on its website at www.mmhplc.com. These will also be posted to shareholders shortly.

ENDS

For further information and enquiries please contact:

Marshall Motor Holdings plc c/o Hudson Sandler Daksh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 Richard Blumberger, Chief Financial Officer Investec Bank plc (Financial Adviser, NOMAD & Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 Christopher Baird David Flin David Anderson Hudson Sandler Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 Nick Lyon Bertie Berger Nick Moore

Notes to Editors

About Marshall Motor Holdings plc(www.mmhplc.com)

The Group's principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group's businesses have a total of 106 franchises covering 23 brands, operating from 84 locations across 27 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates five trade parts specialists, three used car centres, five standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

In 2018 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 21st best place to work in the UK (large company category). This was the ninth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.