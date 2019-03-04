Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marshall Motor Holdings PLC    MMH   GB00BVYB2Q58

MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC

(MMH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/01 11:35:04 am
158 GBp   -2.77%
02:21aMARSHALL MOTOR : becomes UK's largest Skoda retailer
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Chairman Appointment
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marshall Motor : becomes UK's largest Skoda retailer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:21am EST

4 March 2019

MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC

('MMH' or the 'Group')

Marshall completes two acquisitions to become the UK's largest ŠKODA retailer

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, one of the UK's leading automotive retail groups, is pleased to announce that it has completed two acquisitions comprising six ŠKODA franchised dealerships. Marshall is now the UK's largest ŠKODA retailer which is line with the Group's strategy to become the UK's premier automotive group.

The Group acquired the business and assets of Leicester and Nottingham ŠKODA from Sandicliffe Limited on 31 January 2019. It subsequently acquired the business and assets of Bedford, Harlow, Letchworth and Northampton ŠKODA from Progress Bedford Limited on 28 February 2019. Each acquisition was completed in consultation with, and with the support of, ŠKODA UK.

The aggregate cash consideration paid for the goodwill and fixed assets of the acquired businesses was £3.5m. Each of the acquired businesses operates from leasehold properties which are fully compliant with the latest ŠKODA brand requirements. The acquired businesses made aggregate losses before tax* of approximately £0.4m in the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 and as a result, the transactions are expected to be earnings dilutive in the current financial year. They are, however, expected to be earnings enhancing in future years.

As a result, the Group now represents ŠKODA in 11 locations in the UK:Barnstaple, Bedford, Croydon, Harlow, Leicester, Letchworth, Newbury, Northampton, Nottingham, Oxford and Reading.

ŠKODA has enjoyed strong growth in recent years. In 2018, the brand achieved 74,512 registrations which represented a UK market share of 3.2% and has seen a 13% growth in the last 5 years. This has been driven by significant product development, particularly across the SUV segment, and this is expected to increase further with the introduction of new models in 2019. The brand is part of the Volkswagen Group which has announced it will invest almost €44 billion on electrification and new mobility services.

Daksh Gupta, Chief Executive of MMH, said:

'These acquisitions are an exciting milestone for Marshall in which we become ŠKODA's largest UK retailer by adding six further sites in excellent locations which are contiguous to our existing ŠKODA sites. The acquired businesses have good potential for growth and improvement in their operating performance as part of a scaled and focused division.

We believe it is the right time to grow our portfolio with ŠKODA and these acquisitions demonstrate our commitment to our stated strategy to grow with existing brand partners in new geographic territories. We are very proud to represent the ŠKODA brand and wish to thank the ŠKODA UK management team for their support over the years and we look forward to building on our excellent relationship.

I would like to welcome all colleagues of the acquired businesses to Marshall.'

Rod McLeod, Director of SKODA UK said:

'Marshall Motor Holdings Plc is a well-respected and established vehicle dealership group. These acquisitions will see Marshall become our largest retail investor and I am very pleased that together we will continue to expand our offer of class-leading products to customers across the UK. ŠKODA continues to go from strength to strength. With the arrival of new models and the brand's first electric vehicles just around the corner, this is a key time for Marshall to further invest in ŠKODA.'

ENDS

* annualised results applying the Group's accounting policies

For further information and enquiries please contact:

Marshall Motor Holdings plc

c/o Hudson Sandler Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Daksh Gupta, Chief Executive

Richard Blumberger, Chief Financial Officer

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Christopher Baird

David Flin

David Anderson

Hudson Sandler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Nick Lyon

Bertie Berger

Nick Moore

Notes to Editors

About Marshall Motor Holdings plc(www.mmhplc.com)

The Group's principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group's businesses comprise a total of 106 franchises covering 23 brands, operating from 89 locations across 27 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates five trade parts specialists, three used car centres, five standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

In April 2018 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 21st best place to work in the UK (large company category). This was the eighth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.

Disclaimer

Marshall Motor Holdings plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 07:18:53 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PL
02:21aMARSHALL MOTOR : becomes UK's largest Skoda retailer
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Chairman Appointment
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Trading Update
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Trading Update
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Directorate Appointment
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Trading update and notice of results
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Update on Chairman appointment
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Stobart chair could join car dealer
AQ
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Pre-close statement and Notice of Results
PU
2018MARSHALL MOTOR : Grant of Share Awards
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 209 M
EBIT 2018 33,3 M
Net income 2018 21,3 M
Debt 2018 3,33 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 5,83
P/E ratio 2019 6,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Marshall Motor Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daksh Gupta Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Parry-Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Hamilton Crowther Head-Operations
Richard John Blumberger Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Eva Ecsery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC1.94%167
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.44%5 261
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.9.60%3 773
AUTONATION, INC.-2.27%3 175
INCHCAPE4.81%3 097
MONRO INC12.35%2 526
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.