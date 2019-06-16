Marshalls : 360° videos highlight the beauty of natural stone in new Marshalls campaign

The journey from source to site is also celebrated as part of the campaign with an interactive infostory that shows what goes into Marshalls natural stone products and takes users on a journey from extraction to installation.

At the heart of the campaign, Marshalls have created a series of narrated 360° videos, to give viewers an immersive view into how natural stone has contributed to the transformation of public spaces. Best viewed using a VR headset, the videos focus on the award-winning National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and the recently opened o2 Icon Shopping Outlet in London.

Marshalls are launching a new commercial campaign this week, encouraging people to fall in love with natural stone all over again.

Dave Stanger, Marshalls Trading Director for natural stone, said:

"Marshalls has more than 100 years' experience as a supplier of high quality natural stone products and we're proud to remain the industry leaders. When customers choose to work with us, as well as getting access to high quality, ethically sourced natural stone products, they get a partner with the knowledge and experience to help them make their natural stone visions a reality, who's with them from start to finish."

Marshalls currently owns or operates 19 quarries in the UK, as well as sourcing ethical stone from over 15 countries worldwide. The company leads the industry in ethical sourcing best practice and developed the Ethical Risk Index (ERI) to give our customers genuine insight into the multidimensional ethical challenges associated with sourcing natural stone.

Over the years Marshalls has paved every location in London that features on the Monopoly Board, including Trafalgar Square. More recent accolades include the natural stone facade and paving for the award-winning Bloomberg building in London. The story behind this development is shared as part of the campaign, along with a series of other natural stone stories.

The campaign is being rolled out digitally over the next 6 weeks.

