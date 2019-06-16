Log in
Marshalls : 360° videos highlight the beauty of natural stone in new Marshalls campaign

06/16/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DATE POSTED 17/06/2019

360° videos highlight the beauty of natural stone in new

Marshalls campaign

Marshalls are launching a new commercial campaign this week, encouraging people to fall in love with natural stone all over again.

At the heart of the campaign, Marshalls have created a series of narrated 360° videos, to give viewers an immersive view into how natural stone has contributed to the transformation of public spaces. Best viewed using a VR headset, the videos focus on the award-winning National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and the recently opened o2 Icon Shopping Outlet in London.

The journey from source to site is also celebrated as part of the campaign with an interactive infostory that shows what goes into Marshalls natural stone products and takes users on a journey from extraction to installation.

For further information:

Viki Harris

Content and Social Media Manager, Marshalls 01422 312909 | 07970 948 511

viki.harris@marshalls.co.uk

Dave Stanger, Marshalls Trading Director for natural stone, said:

"Marshalls has more than 100 years' experience as a supplier of high quality natural stone products and we're proud to remain the industry leaders. When customers choose to work with us, as well as getting access to high quality, ethically sourced natural stone products, they get a partner with the knowledge and experience to help them make their natural stone visions a reality, who's with them from start to finish."

Marshalls currently owns or operates 19 quarries in the UK, as well as sourcing ethical stone from over 15 countries worldwide. The company leads the industry in ethical sourcing best practice and developed the Ethical Risk Index (ERI) to give our customers genuine insight into the multidimensional ethical challenges associated with sourcing natural stone.

Over the years Marshalls has paved every location in London that features on the Monopoly Board, including Trafalgar Square. More recent accolades include the natural stone facade and paving for the award-winning Bloomberg building in London. The story behind this development is shared as part of the campaign, along with a series of other natural stone stories.

The campaign is being rolled out digitally over the next 6 weeks.

ENDS

Campaign images are attached, more are available on request.

For more information about the campaign, please use the links below.

All links can be shared within articles, and case studies can be published as part of editorial. We would encourage the embedding of our 360 videos in websites but ask that no advertising is added to them.

Disclaimer

Marshalls plc published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:18:06 UTC
