Marston : Carlsberg UK and Marston's PLC form joint venture, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company

Brewing Company, with current Marston's PLC CEO, Ralph Findlay, appointed as Non-Executive Chairman; and Richard Westwood, current Managing Director of Marston's Beer Company, appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Integration.
Blawat commented: "We are excited to move into the next phase of our growth strategy. After a successful relaunch of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner in the UK last year, we are now building a new beer company by combining two organisations with shared values and strong history and heritage in brewing.
"Our intent for Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is for it to become a platform for growth for all of our customers and suppliers, offering a bigger beer portfolio of complementary international, national and regional brands. We believe the new business will deliver even more value for employees, customers and consumers, thereby creating greater future growth potential."
Findlay added: "Marston's strong heritage, extensive distribution platform and established reputation for brewing and logistics excellence, together with Carlsberg UK's global brand portfolio and scale, combine the best attributes of both to create a compelling beer business with an outstanding portfolio of global and local beer brands, proven brewing expertise, strong distribution network and wholesale opportunity."
The proposed joint venture is subject amongst other things, to Marston's PLC shareholder approval and competition clearance and will include a consultation process for all Marston's Beer Company employees in relation to the transfer of their employment. It is anticipated that the transaction will complete in Q3 2020. Until these processes are completed, it will remain business as usual for both companies.
About Carlsberg UK
Carlsberg UK, part of the Carlsberg Group, brews and sells premium quality beers, including Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Expørt, Somersby cider, Poretti and Tetley's, as well as holding the UK brand license for San Miguel, Mahou and the Brooklyn Brewery craft beer portfolio, which includes Brooklyn Lager and Brooklyn Defender. It also owns the London Fields Brewery based in Hackney, London. Carlsberg UK employees around 700 people based in Northampton and Leeds.
About Marston's
Marston's PLC is a leading pub operator and independent brewer. It is the UK's leading brewer of premium cask and packaged ales, including Hobgoblin, Wainwright, Marston's Pedigree and 61 Deep. The portfolio also includes beers brewed at Banks's, Jennings, Wychwood, Ringwood, and Eagle Breweries and also includes McEwan's, Courage, Bombardier, Brakspear and Mansfield beers. To complement the UK portfolio, Marston's operate a number of brands under license and distribution agreements with global brand owners such as Estrella Damm, Shipyard, Erdinger, Warsteiner and Kirin. It has an estate of around 1,400 pubs situated nationally, comprising managed, franchised and leased pubs. Marston's employs around 14,000 people.
