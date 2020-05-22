Marston : Carlsberg UK and Marston's PLC form joint venture, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company

Brewing Company, with current Marston's PLC CEO, Ralph Findlay, appointed as Non-Executive Chairman; and Richard Westwood, current Managing Director of Marston's Beer Company, appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Integration.

Blawat commented: "We are excited to move into the next phase of our growth strategy. After a successful relaunch of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner in the UK last year, we are now building a new beer company by combining two organisations with shared values and strong history and heritage in brewing.

"Our intent for Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is for it to become a platform for growth for all of our customers and suppliers, offering a bigger beer portfolio of complementary international, national and regional brands. We believe the new business will deliver even more value for employees, customers and consumers, thereby creating greater future growth potential."

Findlay added: "Marston's strong heritage, extensive distribution platform and established reputation for brewing and logistics excellence, together with Carlsberg UK's global brand portfolio and scale, combine the best attributes of both to create a compelling beer business with an outstanding portfolio of global and local beer brands, proven brewing expertise, strong distribution network and wholesale opportunity."

The proposed joint venture is subject amongst other things, to Marston's PLC shareholder approval and competition clearance and will include a consultation process for all Marston's Beer Company employees in relation to the transfer of their employment. It is anticipated that the transaction will complete in Q3 2020. Until these processes are completed, it will remain business as usual for both companies.