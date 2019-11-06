Log in
Marston : Commit to Supporting the Care Leaver Covenant

11/06/2019 | 10:35am EST

Marston's has announced its partnership with the Care Leaver Covenant to offer work experience, interview guidance and hospitality apprenticeships to all care leavers.

The Care Leaver Covenant came out of the government's 'Keep on Caring' strategy to support people leaving care. As part of the Marston's 'Take 5' work experience programme and hospitality apprenticeship programmes, care leavers can gain in house experience to understand all aspects of a pub business and develop new skills and qualifications relating to their job role.

Jo Bradford, Group Talent & Inclusion Partner at Marston's, said: 'It's great to be part of the Care Leaver Covenant and demonstrate the opportunities available here at Marston's and within the hospitality industry. We recognise our responsibility to provide valuable experience and learning to people within the local community and to be part of a great scheme like this is something we are tremendously proud to support.'

Gareth Evans, Head of Brand and Partnerships at the Care Leaver Covenant, said: 'As we celebrate the first anniversary of the Care Leaver Covenant, which launched during National Care Leavers Week in 2018, we're delighted to have Marston's signing up. They are part of the fabric of Wolverhampton and the West-Midlands and have an incredible nationwide footprint which, for the Covenant, represents myriad opportunities for our care leaver population.

We are really excited to be working with Jo and the team to create a bespoke commitment to care leavers that reflects Marston's core values and strategy.'

The partnership will go live in January 2020.

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 15:34:00 UTC
