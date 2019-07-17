Marston : Long Live the Local

We're supporting the nationwide campaign from Britain's Beer Alliance to maintain the freeze on beer duty. 17 th July 2019

'Long Live the Local' highlights how important pubs are to our way of life and the threat they face from a range of tax pressures.

The campaign launched last year and was hugely successful in achieving a one-year freeze to beer duty. But with three British locals closing every day, the rise in beer tax planned again for this year poses a serious threat to our industry. So there's still a long way to go, and that's why we're showing our support again this year.

Sign the petition to cut beer tax

Write to your local MP and ask them to put the issue on their agenda in parliament

Spread the word with friends and family

Check back here over the next few months for a celebration of our community pubs and what makes them so special

Pubs, brewing and other related industries add £23 billion to our economy and support more than 900,000 jobs. A recent study by the BBPA revealed that 63% of pub-goers said pubs bring the community together, and 99% believe their local is a great place for celebrations and special occasions.

It's clear that our pubs play a really important role at the heart of their communities. They're a place for people to eat, drink, socialise, celebrate and have fun. We're proud of our relationship with local communities and we're dedicated to bringing people together for many years to come.