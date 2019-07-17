Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marston's PLC    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/17 10:41:17 am
120.4 GBp   -0.50%
10:25aMARSTON : Long Live the Local
PU
09:35aMARSTON : Supporting tourism
PU
06/28MARSTON : Tapping into beer trends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marston : Long Live the Local

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:25am EDT

We're supporting the nationwide campaign from Britain's Beer Alliance to maintain the freeze on beer duty.
17th July 2019

'Long Live the Local' highlights how important pubs are to our way of life and the threat they face from a range of tax pressures.

The campaign launched last year and was hugely successful in achieving a one-year freeze to beer duty. But with three British locals closing every day, the rise in beer tax planned again for this year poses a serious threat to our industry. So there's still a long way to go, and that's why we're showing our support again this year.

How can you get involved? Why is it so important?

Pubs, brewing and other related industries add £23 billion to our economy and support more than 900,000 jobs. A recent study by the BBPA revealed that 63% of pub-goers said pubs bring the community together, and 99% believe their local is a great place for celebrations and special occasions.

It's clear that our pubs play a really important role at the heart of their communities. They're a place for people to eat, drink, socialise, celebrate and have fun. We're proud of our relationship with local communities and we're dedicated to bringing people together for many years to come.

See all news

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 14:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARSTON'S PLC
10:25aMARSTON : Long Live the Local
PU
09:35aMARSTON : Supporting tourism
PU
06/28MARSTON : Tapping into beer trends
PU
06/17MARSTON : New 'Drinks Dispense Technician' Apprenticeship
PU
06/13MARSTON : World class women
PU
06/13MARSTON : Cream of the crop
PU
05/23MARSTON'S PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16MARSTON : raises a glass to Easter bump in profit
AQ
05/15MARSTON : Interim results - 15 May 2019
PU
03/21MARSTON : We've got the Midas touch!
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 175 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 90,3 M
Debt 2019 1 381 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,51x
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 765 M
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109,43  GBp
Last Close Price 121,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,44%
Spread / Average Target -9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Graham Findlay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William J. Rucker Chairman
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Rowland Independent Non-Executive Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC28.66%937
STARBUCKS CORPORATION40.00%107 882
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.30%38 463
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)17.32%38 463
SODEXO14.53%16 663
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.25.60%15 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About