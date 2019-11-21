Log in
Marston : announces that Catherine Glickman has notified the Board that she intends to stand down as a Non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 24 January 2020.

11/21/2019 | 11:06am EST

MARSTON'S PLC

Directorate Change

21 November 2019

Marston's PLC announces that Catherine Glickman has notified the Board that she intends to stand down as a Non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 24 January 2020.

The Board would like to thank her formally for her contribution during her time with the Group, which she joined (on 1 December)in 2014.

There are no other details that are required to be disclosed under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

William Rucker, Chairman of Marston's PLC, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Catherine for her valued chairmanship of the Remuneration Committee, in addition to her broader contribution as a Non-executive Director of Marston's, supporting a strong and focussed people agenda. We wish Catherine every success in her future ventures."

For further information, please contact:

Marston's PLC

Tel: 01902 329516

Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive Officer

Instinctif Partners

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Justine Warren

Matthew Smallwood

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 16:00:01 UTC
