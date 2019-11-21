Marston : announces that Catherine Glickman has notified the Board that she intends to stand down as a Non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 24 January 2020.

MARSTON'S PLC

Directorate Change

21 November 2019

Marston's PLC announces that Catherine Glickman has notified the Board that she intends to stand down as a Non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 24 January 2020.

The Board would like to thank her formally for her contribution during her time with the Group, which she joined (on 1 December)in 2014.

There are no other details that are required to be disclosed under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

William Rucker, Chairman of Marston's PLC, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Catherine for her valued chairmanship of the Remuneration Committee, in addition to her broader contribution as a Non-executive Director of Marston's, supporting a strong and focussed people agenda. We wish Catherine every success in her future ventures."