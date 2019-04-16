Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Martela Oyj    MARAS   FI0009900385

MARTELA OYJ

(MARAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Martela Oyj : Multi-purpose Grip NxT chair collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:23am EDT

The name of the series, Grip, comes from the innovative way the chairs grip the table top. The stools can be hung from a table top without a separate fitting.

The models with the handy 'lifting hole' can be lifted easily with one hand, and the new low backrest improves ease of use for people of all sizes. Even small pupils will be able to reach over the low backrest of a chair hung from the table top and place their tray on the table. Cleaning floor surfaces is also easier when there is no need to move chairs out of the way.

Mikko Halonen originally designed the Grip series for schools, but it is equally suitable for working environments. The Grip series includes chairs, stools and tables.

Disclaimer

Martela Oyj published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTELA OYJ
04:23aMARTELA OYJ : Multi-purpose Grip NxT chair collection
PU
04/05MARTELA OYJ : Tieto and Martela signed a framework agreement
PU
03/15MARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Board of Directors Organizational Meeting
AQ
03/15MARTELA OYJ : Annual General Meeting Resolutions of Martela Corporation
AQ
03/15MARTELA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28MARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Annual Report 2018 is available
AQ
02/05MARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December
AQ
01/09MARTELA OYJ : outlook for 2018
AQ
01/08MARTELA OYJ : Alku - Adaptability and warmth for spaces that have many uses
PU
2018MARTELA OYJ : The Board of Directors of Martela Corporation resolved on the key ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -1,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 11,4 M
Chart MARTELA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Martela Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTELA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,20 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matti Kristian Rantaniemi Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Juhani Martela Chairman
Kalle Lehtonen CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Minna Sinikka Andersson Director
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTELA OYJ8.11%13
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC16.79%4 884
MSA SAFETY INC13.41%4 128
BIC-13.01%4 014
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD3.70%2 534
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About