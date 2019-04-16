Martela Oyj : Multi-purpose Grip NxT chair collection

The name of the series, Grip, comes from the innovative way the chairs grip the table top. The stools can be hung from a table top without a separate fitting.

The models with the handy 'lifting hole' can be lifted easily with one hand, and the new low backrest improves ease of use for people of all sizes. Even small pupils will be able to reach over the low backrest of a chair hung from the table top and place their tray on the table. Cleaning floor surfaces is also easier when there is no need to move chairs out of the way.

Mikko Halonen originally designed the Grip series for schools, but it is equally suitable for working environments. The Grip series includes chairs, stools and tables.