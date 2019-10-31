Martela Oyj : and FCLab develop learning facilities of the future

The cooperation between Martela and Future Classroom Lab started about a year ago. Martela installed various types of sensors in KAKS10 to measure the qualities of the learning environment (sound volume, carbon dioxide, temperature, humidity, air pressure, etc.), as well as the placement of pupils and their choices of workstations (thermal imprint). This technology makes it possible to carry out research and experiments in the learning facility that are unique in terms of the scope in Finland.

One of the key goals is to study and obtain verified data on how pupils use and benefit from a flexible learning environment. Another key goal is to monitor various qualities of the learning environment, such as sound volume and the amount of carbon dioxide. Loud noises or poor air quality make it difficult, if not impossible, for pupils to focus and learn. Thermal imprint and placement are monitored using anonymous detectors that the pupils carry around with them during the day at school.

'Our goal is to help schools and municipalities to make well-informed decisions when designing learning facilities and choosing furniture in their construction and renovation projects. For Martela, leading the way in work and learning environments also means agile experimentation in cooperation with our customers. This creates appropriate conditions for designing and implementing intelligent facilities that best match future ways of teaching and learning,' says Tytti Ruponen, Head of Service Design & Development at Martela.