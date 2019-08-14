Log in
Marten Transport : FORM 8-K

08/14/2019 | 09:42pm EDT
Form 8-K - Current report:
SEC Accession No. 0001437749-19-016802
Filing Date
2019-08-14
Accepted
2019-08-14 16:03:57
Documents
16
Period of Report
2019-08-13
Items
Item 1.01: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 2.03: Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
Item 8.01: Other Events
Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 8-K mrtn20190814_8k.htmiXBRL 8-K 38927
2 EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_155302.htm EX-10.1 39583
3 EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_155303.htm EX-99.1 6784
8 logo.jpg GRAPHIC 2926
Complete submission text file 0001437749-19-016802.txt 237365

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
4 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA mrtn-20190813.xsd EX-101.SCH 3886
5 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE mrtn-20190813_def.xml EX-101.DEF 11972
6 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE mrtn-20190813_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 15997
7 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE mrtn-20190813_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 12181
9 EXTRACTED XBRL INSTANCE DOCUMENT mrtn20190814_8k_htm.xml XML 2651
Mailing Address 3400 PLAZA VII45 SOUTH SEVENTH STMINNEAPOLIS MN 55402
Business Address 129 MARTEN STMONDOVI WI 54755 7159264216
MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD (Filer) CIK: 0000799167 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 391140809 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-15010 | Film No.: 191026165
SIC: 4213 Trucking (No Local)
Assistant Director 5

Disclaimer

Marten Transport Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:41:02 UTC
