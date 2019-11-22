Log in
Marten Transport : Going Green...

11/22/2019

Marten Transport's Tucker, GA terminal is another facility to now be solar operating. The Tucker terminal is Marten's largest facility at 35 acres. Marten currently has four other terminals utilizing Solar to reduce their carbon footprint and cutting unnecessary costs: Edwardsville, Jurupa Valley, Mondovi and Phoenix. The next terminal to be solar operating is the Tampa, FL facility. By the end of the year, Marten will implement solar operating systems to the Carlisle, Colonial Heights, Memphis and Wilsonville terminals. All Marten facilities are also 100% LED.

Solar is not limited to the Marten Transport terminals. Solar panels are now being installed on trucks to help maintain battery charge, resulting in saved APU run times and fuel savings.

Disclaimer

Marten Transport Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 18:41:00 UTC
