Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Aberdeen Smaller Companies Inc Ord

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 and on behalf of the investment trusts under its management, Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited announces the following portfolio disclosures as at 31 March 2019, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):
QuarterlyDisclosure for ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24
No restricted holdings
