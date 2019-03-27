Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (the 'Company')

(a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 59675)

Wednesday, 27 March 2019

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulations'), the Company announces that it was on 26 March 2019 informed of the following transaction by Mr Gelber, a director of the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Gelber 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited b) LEI ISIN GG00BWC53H48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Redeemable Ordinary Shares of no par value ISIN GG00BWC53H48 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9035 16,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 16,000 £0.9035 e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Following this purchase, Mr Gelber holds 332,518 redeemable ordinary shares, representing 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital.

