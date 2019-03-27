Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (the 'Company')
(a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 59675)
Wednesday, 27 March 2019
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulations'), the Company announces that it was on 26 March 2019 informed of the following transaction by Mr Gelber, a director of the Company.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Gelber
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited
|
b)
|
LEI
|
ISIN GG00BWC53H48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Ordinary Shares of no par value
ISIN GG00BWC53H48
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.9035
|
16,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
16,000
£0.9035
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
26 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Following this purchase, Mr Gelber holds 332,518 redeemable ordinary shares, representing 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information please contact:
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Secretary
+44 (0)1481 702 400
