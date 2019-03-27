Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Amedeo Air Four Plus

Log in
03/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (the 'Company')

(a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 59675)

Wednesday, 27 March 2019

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulations'), the Company announces that it was on 26 March 2019 informed of the following transaction by Mr Gelber, a director of the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Gelber

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited

b)

LEI

ISIN GG00BWC53H48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Redeemable Ordinary Shares of no par value

ISIN GG00BWC53H48

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9035

16,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16,000

£0.9035

e)

Date of the transaction

26 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Following this purchase, Mr Gelber holds 332,518 redeemable ordinary shares, representing 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary

+44 (0)1481 702 400

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:19:03 UTC
