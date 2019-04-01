Log in
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Ashoka India Equity Investment Ord

04/01/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800KX5ZS1NGAR2J89

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that as at 31 March 2019, the issued share capital of the Company consisted of 48,467,236 Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of £0.01 and carrying one voting right.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 48,467,236 (the 'Figure').

The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Maria Matheou / Anthony Lee 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:31:16 UTC
