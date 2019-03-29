Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Athelney Trust Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT

Athelney Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:

213800ON67TJC7F4DL05

The company was notified on 28 March 2019 of significant shareholding movements as detailed on the following TR-1 forms

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Athelney Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

MEHR MUTUAL CONCERN

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Worcester Park, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

19 January 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.23%

0

3.23

69,649

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000609296

69,649

3.23%

0

SUBTOTAL 8. A

69,649

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Worcester Park, Surrey, UK

Date of completion

28 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Athelney Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

MEHR MUTUAL CONCERN

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Worcester Park, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

22 March 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.62%

0

4.62%

99,643

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.23%

0

3.23%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000609296

99,643

4.62%

0

SUBTOTAL 8. A

99,643

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Worcester Park, Surrey, UK

Date of completion

28 March 2019

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
06:02aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Sure Ventures Ord
PU
06:02aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Crown Place VCT Ord
PU
06:02aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Henderson International Income Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Athelney Trust Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : CVC Credit Partners Euro Opps GBP
PU
04:52aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Polo Resources Ord
PU
03:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : 3i Infrastructure Ord
PU
03:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Fidelity Japan Trust Ord
PU
03:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Triple Point Social Housing REIT Ord
PU
03:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : GCP Asset Backed Income
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC4.75%175
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.62%937
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.78%772
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.41%771
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.68%369
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.72%367
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
À PROPOS