Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : BMO UK High Income B Share Ord

To: RNS

From: BMO UK High Income Trust PLC

Date: 2 April 2019

LEI: 213800B7D5D7RVZZPV45

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Statement re. Inside Information

BMO UK High Income Trust PLC (the 'Company')

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2019 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service and, therefore, dealings by the Company in its own securities are permitted.

The mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation will commence on 10 April 2019 and will last until the results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are published.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Ian Ridge

For BMO Investment Business Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0207 628 8000