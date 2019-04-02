Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : BMO UK High Income B Share Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:12am EDT

To: RNS

From: BMO UK High Income Trust PLC

Date: 2 April 2019

LEI: 213800B7D5D7RVZZPV45

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Statement re. Inside Information

BMO UK High Income Trust PLC (the 'Company')

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2019 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service and, therefore, dealings by the Company in its own securities are permitted.

The mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation will commence on 10 April 2019 and will last until the results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are published.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Ian Ridge

For BMO Investment Business Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0207 628 8000

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
06:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : BMO UK High Income B Share Ord
PU
06:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Fidelity Special Values Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Jupiter European Opportunities Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Fidelity European Values Ord
PU
05:07aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Jupiter Green Ord
PU
04:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : F&C Investment Trust Ord
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Infrastructure India Ord
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Greencoat UK Wind
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : International Public Partnerships Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.15%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About