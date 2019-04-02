Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : BMO UK High Income B Share Ord

To: RNS
From: BMO UK High Income Trust PLC
Date: 2 April 2019
LEI: 213800B7D5D7RVZZPV45
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Statement re. Inside Information
BMO UK High Income Trust PLC (the 'Company')
The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2019 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service and, therefore, dealings by the Company in its own securities are permitted.
The mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation will commence on 10 April 2019 and will last until the results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are published.
Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:
Ian Ridge
For BMO Investment Business Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0207 628 8000
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:08 UTC