MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : BlackRock North American Ord

04/01/2019 | 02:27am EDT

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'Rules') provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 1 April 2019its issued share capital consisted of 70,949,044 Ordinary Shares of 1 penceeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 1 April 2019, the Company held 29,412,261 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 70,949,044 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 1 April 2019

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.70%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.02%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-5.56%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV5.19%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.47%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%362
