Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : British Smaller Companies VCT2 Ord

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc ('the Company')

Purchase of Own Securities and Net Asset Value

The Company announces that on 26 March 2019 it purchased 808,196 ordinary shares of 10 pence each at a price of 52.66 pence per ordinary share. The shares purchased represent 0.74 per cent of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

The last reported net asset value as at 31 December 2018 was 59.9 pence per ordinary share. The Company paid an interim dividend of 5.0 pence per ordinary share on 15 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 18 January 2019. Consequently the net asset value of the ordinary shares of 10 pence each at 26 March 2019 is 54.9 pence per ordinary share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 108,459,010 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with voting rights. In addition, the Company holds 6,966,757 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in treasury.

The above figure of 108,459,010 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

David Hall YFM Private Equity Limited Tel: 0113 244 1000

Jonathan Becher Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: 0207 886 2715