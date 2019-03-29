Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : CVC Credit Partners Euro Opps GBP

Log in
CVC Credit Partners Euro Opps GBP

03/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT

29 March 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Publication of the Monthly Report February 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited ('the Company') announces that the Monthly Report for February 2019 is available on the Company's website www.ccpeol.comwithin the Reports section.

Enquiries:

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 709181/813820

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

A copy of this announcement is and will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, for inspection on the Company's website at www.ccpeol.com

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:41:07 UTC
