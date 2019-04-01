Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Chrysalis VCT Ord

Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

Total Voting Rights

1 April 2019

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2019, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue

Voting rights

per Share Voting rights Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each 28,860,025 1 28,860,025 Total Voting Rights 28,860,025

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chrysalis VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.