Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Chrysalis VCT Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
Total Voting Rights
1 April 2019

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2019, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue
 Voting rights
per Share 		Voting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each 28,860,025 1 28,860,025
Total Voting Rights 28,860,025

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chrysalis VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 15:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
11:57aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Chrysalis VCT Ord
PU
11:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Baring Emerging Europe Ord
PU
11:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Draper Esprit VCT
PU
11:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Downing Four VCT DP67
PU
11:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Finsbury Growth & Income Ord
PU
11:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : BlackRock Latin American Ord
PU
11:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Value And Income Ord
PU
10:57aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : British Smaller Companies VCT2 Ord
PU
10:57aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : JPMorgan Japanese Ord
PU
10:57aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : British Smaller Companies VCT Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.70%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.02%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-5.56%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV5.19%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.47%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About