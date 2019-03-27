Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : City of London Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER: 213800F3NOTF47H6AO55

27 March 2019

THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

The Company announces the allotment of 175,000 ordinary shares of 25p each, fully paid under its block listing facility. These shares were issued yesterday for cash at a price of 409.5p per share. The number of ordinary shares in issue is now 371,234,868.

The number of voting rights in the Company is now:

a) 24,748,991 in respect of the ordinary shares (one vote for every 15 shares held);

b) 30,198 in respect of the First Preference Stock (one vote for every £10 of stock held); and

c) 29,484 in respect of the Preferred Ordinary Stock (one vote for every £20 of stock held).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 24,808,673.

The above figure (24,808,673) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, The City of London Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Job Curtis

Fund Manager

The City of London Investment Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7818 4367

James de Sausmarez

Director and Head of Investment Trusts

Janus Henderson Investors

Telephone: 020 7818 3349

Laura Thomas

Investment Trust PR Manager

Janus Henderson Investors

Tel: 020 7818 2636