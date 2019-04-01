Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : City of London Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800F3NOTF47H6AO55

1 April 2019

THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the DTR 5.6.1 we would like to notify the market of the following information.

As at 31 March 2019, The City of London Investment Trust plc's issued share capital consisted of:

a) 371,234,868 Ordinary Shares of 25p;

b) £301,982 of First Preference Stock;

c) £507,202 of Second Preference Stock; and

d) £589,672 of Preferred Ordinary Stock.

The number of voting rights in The City of London Investment Trust plc is:

a) 24,748,991 in respect of the Ordinary Shares (one vote for every 15 shares held);

b) 30,198 in respect of First Preference Stock (one vote for every £10 of stock held);

c) the Second Preference Stock does not have voting rights; and

d) 29,484 in respect of Preferred Ordinary Stock (one vote for every £20 of stock held).

The City of London Investment Trust plc holds no shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in The City of London Investment Trust plc is now 24,808,673.

The above figure (24,808,673) should be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please call:

Alix Nicholson

For and behalf of Henderson Secretarial Services Limited

Corporate Secretary to The City of London Investment Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7818 2704

Laura Thomas

Investment Trust PR Manager

Janus Henderson Investors

Telephone: 020 7818 2636