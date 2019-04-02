Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Crown Place VCT Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name James Agnew
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0002577434
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2018/19
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.348 17,241 £6,000.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 17,241 £6,000.00
e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
2 April 2019

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
09:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Impax Environmental Markets Ord
PU
09:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Crown Place VCT Ord
PU
09:22aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Oakley Capital Investments Ord
PU
09:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Standard Life UK Smaller Co. Ord
PU
08:47aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Invesco Income Growth Ord
PU
08:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Ord
PU
07:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Allianz Technology Trust Ord
PU
07:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : UK Commercial Property REIT
PU
07:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Albion Technology & Gen VCT Ord
PU
06:57aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : BMO Global Smaller Companies Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.15%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About