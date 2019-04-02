Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Crown Place VCT Ord

Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
James Agnew
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
PDMR - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Crown Place VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
|
Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB0002577434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2018/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
£0.348
|
17,241
|
£6,000.00
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
17,241
|
£6,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
1 April 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
2 April 2019
Disclaimer
