Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : European Investment Ord

04/02/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

The European Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

The Company announces that on 2 April 2019it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 penceeach on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 2 April 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price per share 801.67p
Highest price per share 801.67p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 40,380,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 40,380,269.

2 April 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 17:51:02 UTC
