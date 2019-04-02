Log in
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : F&C Investment Trust Ord

04/02/2019 | 04:27am EDT

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371

FIXED RATE NOTE BORROWING

F&C Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') has agreed to issue fixed rate senior unsecured private placement notes in tranches of (i) €42 million principal with a 7 year tenor, at a coupon of 0.93%, (ii) £57m principal with a 23 year tenor, at a coupon of 2.59%, (iii) £37m principal with a 30 year tenor, at a coupon of 2.69%, and (iv) £20m principal with a 40 year tenor, at a coupon of 2.72%, ('the Notes'). The funding date for the Notes is expected to be 27th June 2019.

The purpose of this transaction is to obtain a mix of medium and long-dated fixed rate denominated financing, which is unsecured, at pricing levels that the Company considers to be highly attractive. This funding will also have the beneficial effect of achieving greater balance in the maturity profile of the Company's liabilities. There has been no change in the Company's policy on gearing.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used for the refinancing of existing indebtedness, investment and other general corporate purposes. The weighted average interest payable on the newly issued Notes will be under 2.3% and the weighted average interest on all structural borrowings following the transaction is expected to be approximately 2.5%.

For further information please contact:

Paul Niven: 020 7011 4385

BMO Investment Business Limited

2 April 2019

Disclaimer:

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act. This notice is for information only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:26:09 UTC
