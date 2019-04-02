Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Fidelity Special Values Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:12am EDT

2 April 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of March 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC issued 850,000 ordinary shares from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019at an average price of 257.58 penceper share.

No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation or into Treasury.

As at 31 March 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 273,344,480 ordinary shares. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 273,344,480.

The above figure (273,344,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
06:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : BMO UK High Income B Share Ord
PU
06:12aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Fidelity Special Values Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Jupiter European Opportunities Ord
PU
05:42aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Fidelity European Values Ord
PU
05:07aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Jupiter Green Ord
PU
04:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : F&C Investment Trust Ord
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Infrastructure India Ord
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Greencoat UK Wind
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life
PU
02:27aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : International Public Partnerships Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.15%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About