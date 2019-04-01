Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ord

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

1 April 2019

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Change in Registered Office

The Company wishes to announce that with effect from 1 April 2019 the new registered office address of the Company will be:

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited

De Catapan House

1 Grange Terrace

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 2QG

CONTACTS

Richard Boleat, Chairman

+44 (0) 1534 615 656

Richard.Boleat@fcincomefund.com

Secretary and Administrator

Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited

FundingCircle@sannegroup.com

+44 (0) 1481 739810

Media Contact

fcifpress@fundingcircle.com

Corporate Broker

Numis Securities

Nathan Brown

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

n.brown@numis.com

Investor Relations

ir@fcincomefund.com

Website

www.fcincomefund.com

The ISIN number of the Ordinary Shares is GG00BYYJCZ96, the SEDOL code is BYYJCZ9 and the TIDM is FCIF.

The LEI number of the Company is 549300ZQIYQVNIZGOW60.

ABOUT FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND

The Company is a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme registered pursuant to the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2015 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (''GFSC'').

The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable and attractive level of dividend income, primarily by way of investment in Credit Assets as defined in the Company's Prospectus.

