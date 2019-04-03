Log in
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Ord

04/03/2019

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc

('the Company')

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

3 April 2019

The Board of Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc is pleased to announce that the third interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2019 of US$0.12 per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 26 April 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 12 April 2019 (ex-dividend date is 11 April 2019).

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.co.uk

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 14:01:02 UTC
