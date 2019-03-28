Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Greencoat UK Wind

28 March 2019

Greencoat UK Wind plc (the 'Company')

Completion of Acquisitions

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of 49.9% stakes in the Stronelairg and Dunmaglass wind farms from SSE, in partnership with a major UK pension fund whose investment is managed by Greencoat Capital.

The Company is also pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Douglas West wind farm project from Blue Energy.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into agreements to make these acquisitions, subject to a number of conditions, on 1 February 2019 and 20 December 2018 respectively.

Notes to Editors:

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is the leading listed renewable infrastructure fund, invested in 34 operating UK wind farms with net generating capacity of 950MW. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation (6.94p for 2019) while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of gearing.

UKW is managed by an experienced team at Greencoat Capital LLP, a leading European renewable investment manager with over £3.5 billion of assets under management across a number of funds in wind and solar infrastructure, and is overseen by a strong and experienced independent board.

UKW is incorporated in England and Wales and is a UK Investment Trust.

