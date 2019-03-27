Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : HICL Infrastructure Company Ord

0
03/27/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

SIMON HOLDEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

38

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

AS IN 4 C) ABOVE

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

KEITH PICKARD

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

3,665

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

CHRISTOPHER GILL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

239

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ANTHONY ROPER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

1,089

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

WERNER VON GUIONNEAU

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

5,663

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

HARRY SEEKINGS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

1,416

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

AS IN 4 C) ABOVE

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEWART ORRELL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800H6OSKM57C6WS55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES

HICL

b)

Nature of the transaction

ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6642

2,630

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 MARCH 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

For further information, please contact:

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 748831

Chris Copperwaite

Sarah Felmingham

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
