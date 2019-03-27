Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : HICL Infrastructure Company Ord
03/27/2019 | 02:00pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
SIMON HOLDEN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
38
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
AS IN 4 C) ABOVE
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
KEITH PICKARD
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
3,665
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
CHRISTOPHER GILL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
239
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
ANTHONY ROPER
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
1,089
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
WERNER VON GUIONNEAU
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
5,663
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
HARRY SEEKINGS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
1,416
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
AS IN 4 C) ABOVE
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEWART ORRELL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800H6OSKM57C6WS55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 0.01p SHARES
HICL
b)
Nature of the transaction
ISSUE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.6642
2,630
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
22 MARCH 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
For further information, please contact:
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 748831
Chris Copperwaite
Sarah Felmingham
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:59:01 UTC
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100%