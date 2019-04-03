Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Henderson High Income Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED
HENDERSON HIGH INCOME TRUST PLC
3 April 2019
Henderson High Income Trust plc (the 'Company')
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 has today been sent to Shareholders together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 8 May 2019, at the registered office: 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE.
Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website at www.hendersonhighincome.com
For further information please contact:
Hannah Gibson
For and on behalf of Henderson Secretarial Services Limited
Corporate Secretary to Henderson High Income Trust plc
Tel. 020 7818 2345
Laura Thomas
Investment Trust PR Manager
Janus Henderson Investors
Tel: 020 7818 2636
