Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Henderson International Income Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED
HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC
LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER: 2138006N35XWGK2YUK38
1 April 2019
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the DTR 5.6.1 we would like to notify the market of the following information.
As at 31 March 2019, the Company's issued share capital comprised 178,581,306 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote.
The above figure (178,581,306) should be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Alix Nicholson
For and on behalf of Henderson Secretarial Services Limited
Corporate Secretary to The City of London Investment Trust plc
Telephone: 020 7818 2704
Laura Thomas
Investment Trust PR Manager
Janus Henderson Investors
Telephone: 020 7818 2636
