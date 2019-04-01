Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Henderson International Income Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER: 2138006N35XWGK2YUK38

1 April 2019

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the DTR 5.6.1 we would like to notify the market of the following information.

As at 31 March 2019, the Company's issued share capital comprised 178,581,306 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote.

The above figure (

178,581,306) should be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

