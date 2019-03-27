Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Jupiter Green Ord

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased 15,000 of its Ordinary shares at 176.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 33,724,958 Ordinary shares, of which 14,642,515 are held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 19,082,443 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Pavry

Head of Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1496

27 March 2019

www.jupiteram.com/JGC