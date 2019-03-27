Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Jupiter Green Ord

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased 15,000 of its Ordinary shares at 176.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.
Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 33,724,958 Ordinary shares, of which 14,642,515 are held in treasury.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 19,082,443 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Richard Pavry
Head of Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1496
27 March 2019
www.jupiteram.com/JGC
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:44:10 UTC