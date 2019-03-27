Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300HKKL9K1NY4TW55

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased 18,300 of its Ordinary shares at 950.11 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 18,223,413 Ordinary shares, of which 3,889,002 are held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 14,334,411 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Pavry

Head of Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

020 3817 1496

27 March 2019

www.jupiteram.com/JUS