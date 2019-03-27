Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Law Debenture Corporation Ord

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (UK, constituent) by MMC Treasury Holdings (UK) Limited (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (UK, 0520337) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Law Debenture Corp (UK, 3142921) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 01 April 2019.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.