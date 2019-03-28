Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Lindsell Train Ord

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for February 2019can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:
http://www.lindselltrain.com/~/media/Files/L/Lindsell-Train-V2/reports/ltit/LTIT_Latest.pdf
Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary
28 March 2019
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 17:00:05 UTC