Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/27 04:17:49 pm
370.5000 GBp   +0.14%
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Lowland Ord

03/27/2019 | 11:00am EDT

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

LOWLAND INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER: 2138008RHG5363FEHV19

27 MARCH 2019

LOWLAND INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Lowland Investment Company plc announces:

Dividend on the Ordinary Shares

That a first interim dividend of 14.5p per Ordinary Share of 25p, in respect of the year ending 30 September 2019, is to be paid on 30 April 2019 to holders registered at the close of business on 4 April 2019. This compares with the dividend of 13.0p per Ordinary Share of 25p for the same period last year.This dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

The Company's shares will trade ex-dividend on 5 April 2019.

For further information please contact:

James Henderson or Laura Foll

Fund Managers

Lowland Investment Company plc

Telephone: 020 7818 4370 or 020 7818 6364

James de Sausmarez

Director and Head of Investment Trusts

Janus Henderson Investors

Telephone: 020 7818 3349

Laura Thomas

Investor Relations and PR Manager

Janus Henderson Investors

Telephone: 020 7818 3198

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:59:15 UTC
