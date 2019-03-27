Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Lowland Ord

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED
LOWLAND INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER: 2138008RHG5363FEHV19
27 MARCH 2019
LOWLAND INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Lowland Investment Company plc announces:
Dividend on the Ordinary Shares
That a first interim dividend of 14.5p per Ordinary Share of 25p, in respect of the year ending 30 September 2019, is to be paid on 30 April 2019 to holders registered at the close of business on 4 April 2019. This compares with the dividend of 13.0p per Ordinary Share of 25p for the same period last year.This dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.
The Company's shares will trade ex-dividend on 5 April 2019.
For further information please contact:
James Henderson or Laura Foll
Fund Managers
Lowland Investment Company plc
Telephone: 020 7818 4370 or 020 7818 6364
James de Sausmarez
Director and Head of Investment Trusts
Janus Henderson Investors
Telephone: 020 7818 3349
Laura Thomas
Investor Relations and PR Manager
Janus Henderson Investors
Telephone: 020 7818 3198
Disclaimer
