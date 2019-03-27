Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Ord

Overview

This has been another year of solid performance by the Company. Returns to shareholders have again been positive, principally due to a strong income return and a rise in the value of the unrealised portfolio. During the year, the Company made investments into five new companies, provided follow-on funding to five existing portfolio companies and realised its investment in three portfolio companies. Further details of this investment activity can be found under the 'Investment portfolio' section of my Statement below and in the Investment Adviser's Review.

The Company and the Investment Adviser have responded well to the changes in the VCT Rules introduced by the Finance (No2) Act 2015. Fourteen growth capital investments totalling £16.30 million have been completed since this change. Shareholders should note that, at the year end, 65.7% (2017: 75.4%) of the value of the investment portfolio was held in more mature investments made before the rules changed and 34.3% (2017: 24.6%) was held in younger growth capital investments.

The Investment Adviser continues to report an interesting pipeline of further growth capital opportunities. Meanwhile the existing, more mature portfolio constructed under the previous rules continues to provide a healthy yield.

As mentioned in my half-year statement, we are delighted with the strong support from investors for our last fundraising, which closed fully subscribed in March 2018. The Board appreciates the continued support from existing shareholders and extends a warm welcome to new shareholders.

Performance

As explained more fully in the Strategic Report in the Annual Report, the Company's NAV total return per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 was 4.9% (2017: 8.6%) (being the closing NAV plus dividends paid in the year, divided by the opening NAV) while the share price total return was 6.3% (2017: 9.7%). As a result of this performance, the NAV cumulative total return per share (being the closing NAV plus total dividends paid to date since launch in 2004) rose during the year by 1.9% from 180.55 pence to 184.05 pence.

This NAV return for the year was primarily attributable to good revenue returns arising principally from income from loan stock investments, as well as an increase in value of the portfolio of investee companies. Further information is contained in the Investment Adviser's Review and the Strategic Report in the Annual Report.

Dividends

Your Board is proposing a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 of 5.00 pence per share (2017: 3.00 pence per share).

The dividend, comprising 3.25 pence from capital (special) and 1.75 pence from income, will be proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8 May 2019, to shareholders on the register on 26 April 2019, for payment on 17 May 2019. This final dividend is in addition to an interim capital (special) dividend of 2.00 pence paid on 21 September 2018.

If approved by shareholders, this forthcoming final dividend will bring total dividends paid in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 to 7.00 pence (2017: 16.00 pence) per share, bringing cumulative dividends paid since inception in 2004 to 118.80 pence (2017: 111.80 pence) per share.

The Company's target of paying a dividend of at least 4.00 pence per share in respect of each financial year has been exceeded in each of the last nine years. While the Board still believes in the attainment of the dividend target, the gradual move of the portfolio to younger growth capital investments may make it harder to achieve from income and capital returns alone ('ordinary dividends') in any given year.

To the extent that dividends have been, or continue to be, paid from special distributable reserves ('special' above), either to enhance dividends or to enable the Company to comply with its regulatory requirements, shareholders should note this will reduce the Company's NAV per share.

A full dividend history is contained in the Performance Data appendix in the Annual Report and on the Company's website.

Investment portfolio

The portfolio was valued at £48.20 million (2017: £41.52 million) at the year end representing 103.1% of cost (2017: 98.3%).

During the year, £7.24 million was invested in five new growth capital investments and five existing portfolio companies (analysed in the Investment Adviser's Review and explained within Note 8 to the Financial Statements).

The new growth capital investments totalling £3.10 million were made into the following companies:

• Proactive Investors, a provider of investor media services;

• Super Carers, an online platform connecting people seeking home care;

• Hemmels, a restorer of classic cars;

• Rotageek, a provider of workforce management software; and

• Grow Kudos, a digital platform for dissemination of research.

In addition, five follow-on growth capital investments totalling £4.14 million were made into:

• MPB, an online marketplace for used camera and video equipment;

• Tapas Revolution, a leading Spanish restaurant chain in the casual dining sector;

• MyTutor, a digital marketplace connecting people seeking online tutoring;

• Preservica, a seller of proprietary digital archiving software; and

• Biosite, a provider of biometric access control and software-based workforce management solutions for the construction sector.

We expect these follow-on investments to continue to be a feature of the growth capital investments as they achieve scale.

Cash proceeds totalling £2.94 million for the year were received from portfolio companies that were either sold, repaid loans or settled other capital proceeds. Of this total, £2.13 million was received as cash proceeds from the sale of Fullfield (trading as Motorclean), Hemmels and Lightworks, with a further £0.81 million being received as loan, share capital repayments and deferred consideration.

For the year under review, the portfolio generated a net loss of £0.13 million on investments realised. Within this, the principal gains were from the sale of Lightworks (which was realised at a profit over opening valuation of £0.78 million) and receipts from companies realised in a prior year, which were more than offset by losses incurred from the sale of Fullfield (trading as Motorclean) (£0.78 million) and Hemmels (£0.33 million). The loss on the sale of Hemmels is explained further in the Investment Adviser's Review. It serves to remind shareholders that an inherent risk of investing in relatively early stage smaller companies (as required by the terms of the new VCT regulations), is that not all companies will succeed.

The portfolio also achieved a net increase of £2.80 million on investments still held, with positive increases from Plastic Surgeon, EOTH (Rab and Lowe Alpine) and CGI Creative Graphics, partially offset by valuation falls at BookingTek, Wetsuit Outlet and Veritek.

Review of longer-term performance

Shareholders who invested in 2004 at the launch of the Company have seen a NAV cumulative total return of 184.05 pence per share compared with their initial investment cost of 100 pence per share, or a net cost of 60 pence per share (after initial income tax relief of 40 pence of their investment). As part of this return 113.80 pence per share has been paid to shareholders in dividends. This represents an average annual yield on the initial 100 pence investment of 8.0% and 13.3% on the adjusted investment cost of 60 pence. The balance of the total return is the closing NAV of 70.25 pence per share.

The Board also regularly reviews the Company's total (income and capital) return performance on both a NAV and Share Price basis compared to its peer group. Based on the statistics prepared by Morningstar at 31 December 2018, the Company was ranked 8th on a NAV total return basis and 4th on a Share Price total return basis out of 37 generalist (including planned exit) VCTs monitored by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') over the last five years. The Company was ranked 3rd on a NAV total return basis and 13th on a Share Price total return basis out of 32 generalist (including planned exit) VCTs monitored by the AIC over the last ten years. The Board believes this to be a satisfactory performance.

Industry and regulatory developments

During the year under review, a number of additional changes to the VCT Scheme were introduced with the enactment of the Finance Act 2018 on 15 March 2018. These changes were designed to exclude tax-motivated investments where capital is not at risk (that is, principally seeking to preserve investors' capital) and to encourage VCTs to put their money to work more quickly. They also place further restrictions on the way investments are able to be structured. A summary of current VCT regulation is included in the Annual Report.

Share buybacks

During the year ended 31 December 2018, the Company made six purchases of its shares, buying back a total of 1,715,113 shares, allowing shareholders who wanted to sell their shares to do so. The buybacks represented 1.8% of the issued share capital of the Company at the beginning of the year. Further details are included in the Strategic Report in the Annual Report. The shares bought back were subsequently cancelled.

Shareholder Event

This year's annual shareholder event was held on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 at the Royal Institute of British Architects in Central London. Separate day time and evening sessions included presentations on the Mobeus advised VCTs' investment activity and performance. We have received positive feedback from many of the circa 350 people who attended the event and were pleased to hear that overall they found the day informative and worthwhile. The next shareholder event will be held in the first quarter of 2020.

Annual General Meeting

The next Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at The Clubhouse, 8 St James's Square, London SW1Y 4JU. Both the Board and the Investment Adviser look forward to welcoming shareholders to the meeting which will include a presentation from the Investment Adviser on the investment portfolio. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and to ask questions of the Board and the Investment Adviser. The Notice of the meeting and an explanation of the resolutions to be proposed can be found in the Annual Report.

Outlook

Your Board considers that your Company is well positioned to take advantage of the strong demand for growth capital investment, although currently entry valuations can be quite full for the most interesting opportunities. While the new growth capital element of the portfolio is still young, both your Board and the Investment Adviser will seek to assess, balance and diversify the risks within the growing proportion of the overall portfolio that these investments will represent. Your Board cautions that investing in such earlier stage companies does involve increased risk and those that succeed often take longer to achieve scale. Returns may, therefore, take longer to emerge and may be more volatile. Unfortunately, the least successful investments are likely to emerge before the most successful. Thus, we might anticipate a slower rate of financial progress in the earlier years for the growth capital portfolio, hopefully offset by more significant longer-term gains.

Meanwhile, the portfolio retains a solid foundation of investments made before the 2015 rule change, the majority of which are mature and profitable companies providing attractive income returns, and some of which may be realised at a worthwhile profit in the future when circumstances permit.

The Board and Investment Adviser have carried out an analysis of the possible impact of Brexit on the investment portfolio. This will be kept under review.

The successful fundraising in 2017/18 provides the Company with sufficient funds to meet its cash needs and to continue the current investment rate in the short to medium-term. Your Board is also pleased to note that the Investment Adviser continues to expand and strengthen its investment team to source and manage investments that complement the portfolio.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity once again to thank all Shareholders for their continued support.

Clive Boothman

Chairman