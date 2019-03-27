Log in
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
03/27 09:01:26 am
368.04 GBp   -0.53%
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Northern Venture Trust Ord

03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

27 MARCH 2019

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern Venture Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that on 26 March 2019 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 745,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 64.9p, representing approximately 0.57 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 130,562,141 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'DTRs'), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 130,562,141 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 130,562,141 ('the Figure'). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he wall determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:06 UTC
