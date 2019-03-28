Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Primary Health Properties

28 March 2019

Primary Health Properties PLC

(the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Dividend

The Company hereby announces the payment of its second quarterly interim dividend in 2019 of 1.4 pence per ordinary share of 12.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'). The dividend will comprise a Property Income Distribution (PID) of 0.65 pence per share and an ordinary dividend of 0.75 pence per share. The Company will be offering a scrip alternative with this dividend.

Certain qualifying shareholders may receive PIDs without deduction of withholding tax and further details are available on the Company's website www.phpgroup.co.uk.

Ordinary Shares held in certificated form

Shareholders wishing to elect for the scrip dividend alternative, who hold their shares in certificated form and who have not previously completed a scrip mandate form, or, who have done so but subsequently have withdrawn a scrip mandate form, should complete and return a scrip mandate form which must be returned to the Company's registrars, Equiniti, at the address given on the form by the Election Date set out below.

Shareholders, who received their holding of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the scheme of arrangement (the 'Scheme') sanctioned by the Royal Court of Guernsey on 14 March 2019 (the 'Scheme Effective Date'), are reminded that under the terms of the Scheme any scrip dividend mandates in force on the Scheme Effective Date in respect of their holding of ordinary shares of no par value in the MedicX Fund Limited ('MedicX Shares') shall, unless subsequently revoked or amended, be deemed valid and effective mandates in respect of their holdings of Ordinary Shares, and accordingly they need take no further action if they wish to elect for the scrip dividend alternative in respect of the Company's second interim dividend.

Shareholders, who at the Scheme Effective Date held MedicX Shares and Ordinary Shares, are reminded that under the terms of the Scheme any mandates or instructions applicable to their holding of Ordinary Shares shall apply to any new Ordinary Shares issued to them pursuant to the Scheme and accordingly, if they have not previously completed a scrip mandate form in respect of their Ordinary Shares, or, who have done so but subsequently have withdrawn a scrip mandate form, should, if they wish to receive the scrip dividend alternative, complete and return a scrip mandate form which must be returned to the Company's registrars, Equiniti, at the address given on the form by the Election Date set out below.

Details of where to obtain a copy of the scrip mandate form are set out below.

Ordinary Shares held in uncertificated form

Shareholders who hold their ordinary shares in CREST must elect for the scrip dividend alternative by submitting an election by CREST input message by the Election Date set out below.

The key dates for the dividend are detailed in the timetable below. Further information on the dividend, including the terms and conditions and the scrip mandate form, can be obtained from the Investors web pages of the Company's website www.phpgroup.co.uk, or from the Company's Registrars (Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, telephone 0371 384 2030, international callers +44(0)121 415 7047).

Timetable Ex-dividend date 4 April 2019 Record Date 5 April 2019 Scrip Dividend Reference Price calculation dates 4,5,8,9,10 April 2019 Announcement of Scrip Dividend Reference Price 11 April 2019 Latest date for receipt by Equiniti of scrip dividend mandate and CREST input message ('Election Date') 10 May 2019 Definitive share certificates and scrip dividend statements posted 23 May 2019 Dividend payment date/CREST credit date 24 May 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800Y5CJHXOATK7X11

For further information:

Primary Health Properties PLC

Paul Wright, Company Secretary +44(0) 20 7451 7050

Richard Howell, Finance Director +44(0) 20 7104 2004